Burnley-born defender set for the Champions League after lifting Belgian Pro League title

Burnley-born defender Ross Sykes tasted success over the weekend by helping Royale Union Saint-Gilloise win the Belgian Pro League title.

Despite finishing the regular season in third place, 13 points off the lead, Union SG emerged victorious through the Championship play-offs.

They remained unbeaten during the play-offs, winning nine and drawing once. On the final matchday on Sunday, Union SG beat Gent 3-1 to seal their first top flight title in 90 years.

The triumph also secured their first-ever spot in the Champions League league phase for the 2025/26 season.

It’s been some journey for Sykes, who was born and brought up in Burnley and began his footballing journey with the Clarets after signing for the club’s academy in 2010 at the age of 11.

The 26-year-old, who attended Unity College, was released two years later and went on to sign for Accrington Stanley following a successful trial.

The centre-back signed his first professional contract in 2016 and made his senior debut in the same year during an EFL Trophy outing against Crewe Alexandra.

Ross Sykes celebrates with supporters after Royale Union Saint-Gilloise claimed the Belgian championship (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Sykes spent six years with Stanley, making 131 appearances and scoring 10 times, before sealing a surprise move to Union SG in 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

The Belgian Pro League title isn’t the first piece of silverware Sykes has won with Union SG. He was also part of the side that claimed the Belgian Cup last season.

Sykes has made 31 appearances this season, which includes outings in the Europa League against the likes of Rangers, Fenerbahce and Ajax.