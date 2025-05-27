Why former Burnley defender Charlie Taylor has been 'out of favour' with Southampton this season

It’s fair to say Charlie Taylor’s move to Southampton hasn’t exactly worked out as planned.

The 31-year-old made the move to the South Coast last summer after his contract at Turf Moor had come to an end.

Taylor, who had spent seven years with the Clarets, signed a two-year deal with the Saints.

However, despite Southampton’s woes this season, the left-back has made only 10 appearances in league and cup and has started just three leagues games.

Taylor did, however, start the Saints’ final game of the season on Sunday as he delivered an impressive performance during the narrow 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal.

It was a defeat that meant Southampton ended the league campaign with just 12 points to their name, one more than Derby County’s record low in 2007/08.

Caretaker boss Simon Rusk, who is the third coach to take charge of Southampton this season, was asked why Taylor has barely featured this term.

"Charlie Taylor was exceptional today,” he told the Southampton Daily Echo.

"That was really nice for him because he's endured a tough year, but credit to the players that pulled together.

“Sometimes it just happens, doesn't it? That people fall out of favour, get injuries at the wrong time. Other players step in.

“Changing managers probably doesn't help. I'm the third one this year and sometimes time runs out with a couple of lads in my seven games.

“Maybe it's not helpful that we had a perfect storm of a big squad and games Saturday, Saturday, Saturday, with no midweek games to mix it up.

“Up until this week, we’ve had very few injuries. So someone like Charlie who's not been in the mix all year can maybe become a victim of those circumstances.”