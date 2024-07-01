Burnley stalwart ends seven-year Turf Moor stay to link up with Premier League newcomers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlie Taylor has completed his move to Southampton on a free transfer after his contract with Burnley came to an end.

The left-back ends his seven-year stay with the Clarets by signing a two-year contract with the newly-promoted Saints.

The Clarets offered fresh terms to the 30-year-old, but he’s opted to leave Turf Moor and link up with Russell Martin’s instead.

“I’m really excited,” Taylor said of his move.

“It just feels like the right fit. Everyone I spoke to about the club has only got great words to say. I’m so excited and can’t wait to get started.

“We spoke briefly on the phone to begin with and straight away [Russell Martin] really impressed me. The way he talks about football is the way I like to see it too. Him being the manager was a massive pulling point.

“I feel as though it was too good an opportunity to turn down. Ever since I’ve come down here I’ve just had a good feeling, surrounded by good people. It’s a huge club, back in the Premier League now. It’ll be a good experience for me.”

The reliable full-back first made the move to East Lancashire in 2017 following his departure from Leeds United and made 194 appearances in total.

His one and only goal for the club came last season during the defeat to Bournemouth.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm that Charlie Taylor has now left the club on the conclusion of his contract,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Charlie for his loyal service over the years and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Taylor’s departure means Burnley have lost the experience of 1,288 combined career appearances between Taylor, Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has also moved on to join League One side Birmingham City on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.