Burnley goalkeeper leaves to join Birmingham City as summer exodus begins

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Jun 2024, 20:18 BST
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has left Burnley to join Birmingham City on a permanent deal.
The 27-year-old departs Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee to sign a four-year contract with the League One outfit.

It follows a season-long loan in Denmark with Aarhus for the Northern Ireland international, where he kept 11 clean sheets in all competitions.

“I am absolutely delighted,” Peacock-Farrell said of his move to St Andrew’s.

“First of all, I am really happy to be here. It is a massive club with some huge ambitions for the coming years and to be a part of that is something that I had to come and do.”

The stopper first joined Burnley from Leeds United in 2019 and made 24 appearances for the club over four seasons.

It leaves Arijanet Muric, James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux as Burnley’s three goalkeepers.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 26: Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell wearing a protective face mask celebrates victory after the international friendly match between Scotland and Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on March 26, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 26: Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell wearing a protective face mask celebrates victory after the international friendly match between Scotland and Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on March 26, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
It’s anticipated Peacock-Farrell will be the first of several players to depart Turf Moor this summer as the Clarets look to cut down their bloated squad. As many as 15 players could leave East Lancashire before the summer transfer window closes.

The likes of Trafford, Connor Roberts and Wout Weghorst have all been linked with moves away, while there are others who are likely to be prime candidates to depart.

It’s also expected that Charlie Taylor will snub the offer of a new deal to sign a two-year contract with Premier League newcomers Southampton, ending his seven-year stay in East Lancashire.

Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson also departed at the end of last season.

The club have made just one signing so far this summer, with right-back Shurandy Sambo arriving on a free transfer.

