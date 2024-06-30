Burnley's first summer signing Shurandy Sambo lays out big ambition following PSV Eindhoven switch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s first summer signing Shurandy Sambo is desperate to bring Premier League football back to Turf Moor.

The 22-year-old was confirmed as a Burnley player on Friday after penning a four-year deal with the Clarets following the expiration of his contract at PSV Eindhoven.

Sambo had been lined up as a potential signing under Vincent Kompany’s reign while the Clarets were still plying their trade in the top flight.

Unfortunately Burnley were unable to stave off relegation back to the Championship, but that’s only given Sambo added drive to get back there as soon as possible.

“I want to play and of course grow as a player,” he told Burnley’s YouTube channel. “For the club I want us to win every game and go as soon as possible back to the Premier League.

“Last season, yes they went back to the Championship but in the second half of the season they were playing better and better and I was thinking: ‘okay, Burnley is a Premier League club’, you could see that if you watched the games.

“For me, I want to bring that back.”

Sambo has penned a four-year deal with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

The right-back rose through the youth ranks at PSV and made his debut for the reserve side ‘Jong PSV’ in January 2020 against Ajax, before making his first team debut a year later in the Eredivisie against FC Utrecht.

With first team action limited at PSV, Sambo joined Sparta Rotterdam on a season-long loan for the 2022/23 campaign, where the right-back played all but four games in the Dutch top-flight.

Sambo, a Netherlands Under-21 international, made 14 appearances for PSV last season.

The Dutchman has already had an opportunity to get to know some of his new teammates by taking part in the first week of pre-season testing and training, which has been led by acting head coach Craig Bellamy and his assistant Mike Jackson.

“It’s been good, the guys are really good,” Sambo said.

“The training has gone well and everyone around me wants to help me, which is a great welcome.