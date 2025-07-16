Burnley's stance on Nathan Redmond clarified after being spotted at Portugal training camp

Nathan Redmond is NOT training with Burnley despite being spotted working on his fitness at the same complex in Portugal.

Scott Parker’s side are currently away on a warm weather training camp at The Campus sporting complex, in the Algarve’s Quinta Do Lago.

Redmond, who was released by the Clarets at the end of last season, sparked speculation he was training with his former teammates after posting an image to his Instagram account.

The 31-year-old uploaded posted a picture of him training at The Campus alongside the caption: “Work”.

However, the Burnley Express understands Redmond is not there with Burnley and is purely training alone to build up his fitness.

The Campus is a popular destination for free agents to tick over during the summer before they sign for a new club.

The former Southampton man joined Burnley on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 following his departure from Turkish side Besiktas.

Redmond is currently searching for a new club ahead of the new season (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He made 15 substitute appearances during the 2023/24 season under Vincent Kompany, but his season was curtailed early in January after suffering a serious hamstring injury. His return was then delayed by picking up an issue with his calf.

While Redmond finally returned last season in the Championship, making three appearances – including a cameo against his former side Southampton in the FA Cup – his minutes remained limited as Parker’s men fought it out for automatic promotion.

A frustrating campaign saw him play just 20 minutes of football during the 2024/25 campaign.

Burnley had the opportunity to trigger an extra 12 months in Redmond’s deal, but the club opted against doing so.

