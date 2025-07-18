Burnley FC announce partnership with Elon Musk's X: What it entails and what it means for the Clarets

Burnley FC have announced a multi-year, strategic partnership with global social media platform X.

As part of the deal, Burnley will produce the first ever ‘X Originals’ content series in the UK, which will exclusively capture first-team players, staff and leaders behind the scenes at the training ground, Turf Moor and inside the dressing room.

The series will launch early into the upcoming 2025/26 Premier League season and will see 20 episodes drop fortnightly to give fans unprecedented access as the campaign progresses.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with X as we enter an exciting period for the club ahead of our return to the Premier League,” Clarets chairman Alan Pace said.

“Whether it be our now world-famous transfer reveal videos, or our incredible end of season dressing room celebrations, X has been home to some of our most popular and engaging social content.

“Community is at the heart of everything that we do, so partnering with X enables us to expand that community even further and bring our passionate fanbase closer together, while growing our visibility with new digital audiences.

“This partnership is part of our long-term plan as the club moves forward with fan engagement and content at its very core. We have lots of exciting plans together and look forward to sharing more details in the future.”

Alan Pace's Burnley have struck up a multi-year partnership with social media platform X. Pictures: Getty Images

The Clarets have previously released their Mission to Burnley series on Sky, which ran for two seasons, before publishing their own in-house documentary last season.

This partnership, however, will see the club publish real-time footage. The club’s pre-season fixtures could even be live streamed on the platform.

A first of its kind in the UK, the X Originals series follows the success of previous shows commissioned in the UK and Japan, featuring the likes of Serena and Venus Williams.

Additionally, the partnership is set to expand into live streaming opportunities, creating various appointments-to-view to provide unparalleled insight for fans, alongside amplification of exclusive short-form content on the X platform.

Jonathan Lewis, X Corporation’s UK managing director said: “We’re very proud to partner with Burnley in this multi-year deal which includes our first ever UK X Originals series.

“The Clarets have one of the most passionate fanbases in the game and we can’t wait to bring the spirit of the club’s supporters to life on X as the club chases glory this season.

“This unique collaboration with Burnley launches our X UK: A New Chapter strategy, and showcases how X’s unmatched real-time engagement and highly active global audience will transform sports fandom through unrivalled, authentic engagement for clubs and teams into the future.“

X, formerly known as Twitter, is now owned by Elon Musk following his $44billion takeover in 2022.

The businessman and owner of Tesla was a key figure in Donald Trump’s re-election as U.S. President in November 2024.

The pair have since fallen out, however, with Musk stepping back from day-to-day political involvement.

X, one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, continues to stir up plenty of debate for its increasing politicisation and alleged spread of misinformation.