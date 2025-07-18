Manchester City legend hails Kyle Walker's surprise move to Burnley

A Manchester City legend believes Kyle Walker’s surprise move to Burnley is a good fit for all parties involved.

The experienced right-back completed a bombshell move to Turf Moor earlier this month after calling time on his eight-year spell at The Etihad.

Walker has signed a two-year contract with the Clarets and reunites with Scott Parker, who he played alongside at Tottenham.

During his stint with City, Walker won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League.

Now though, the 35-year-old will be tasked with helping keep Scott Parker’s side in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship.

While it promises to be a different sort of challenge for Walker, Man City favourite Paul Dickov believes the defender will thrive in East Lancashire.

“I think Kyle Walker going to Burnley on loan next season is a great move for him and I can see it going really well for him,” he told WDW Bingo.

Walker enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Manchester City (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Over the past 10 years, he has arguably been the best full-back in the Premier League and a promoted team like Burnley gaining that experience will be vital.

“I spoke to Kyle last week and he is excited about getting stuck in with Burnley. He knows the manager, Scott Parker, really well, so he was excited to work with him.

"Kyle knows the club inside out as his boys have been in the Burnley academy, so he has been in and around the club for a while. It’s a challenge he is looking forward to.”

