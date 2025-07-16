Burnley's stance on Watford striker Mamadou Doumbia amid £10m rejected bid talk

Reports suggesting Burnley have had a bid rejected for Watford’s Mamadou Doumbia are understood to be wide of the mark.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Watford Observer have claimed the Clarets have seen an offer of £10m knocked back for the 19-year-old.

The report also states the Hornets are keen to offer Doumbia a new deal with improved terms, despite the striker only arriving at Vicarage Road last summer, when he penned a contract until 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sources have told the Burnley Express, however, that no bid has been tabled, nor have there been any talks between the two clubs.

The speculation came as something of a surprise to Clarets fans, given Doumbia’s relative inexperience.

The Mali international made 22 appearances across all competitions for Watford last season, starting 12 Championship games.

He scored twice during that time, with one of those goals coming against Burnley in April – when Scott Parker’s side came from behind to clinch a crucial 2-1 victory during the promotion run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doumbia scored against Burnley during the game at Vicarage Road last season (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

But that is Doumbia’s only senior experience, with the striker making the move to England from Malian side Black Stars FC last summer.

While there’s thought to be no truth in these reports, the number nine role is thought to be an area where Burnley will look to strengthen ahead of their Premier League return.

As it stands, Zian Flemming is their number one choice in attack, after the Dutchman scored 14 times during the 2024/25 campaign. Flemming is now a permanent Burnley man after his initial loan from Millwall was made permanent at the end of the season.

Lyle Foster also provides another option, but the South African international struggled for goals last season, netting only three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced campaigner Ashley Barnes has re-signed for another season, while Michael Obafemi is also on the books, but is unlikely to be involved.

Zeki Amdouni, meanwhile, is expected to be sidelined for a number of months after suffering a cruciate ligament tear.

Burnley have made six new signings so far this summer, with Max Weiss, Axel Tuanzebe, Kyle Walker, Quilindschy Hartman, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Loum Tchouana all making the move to Turf Moor.

CJ Egan-Riley, Han-Noah Massengo, Dara Costelloe and Andreas Hountondji (loan) have all moved on.

Your next Burnley FC read: Inside track on how Espanyol fans have reacted to news of Burnley chairman Alan Pace taking over