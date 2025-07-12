Burnley enjoy winning start to summer friendlies ahead of Premier League return

Burnley enjoyed a winning start to their summer programme of pre-season friendlies ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side took on League Two outfit Fleetwood Town in a behind-closed-doors encounter at the club’s Gawthorpe training base.

The Clarets emerged victorious with a 1-0 win thanks to Marcus Edwards’ first-half strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No further details have been released about team selection, although Fleetwood did play two separate XIs in either half.

Burnley have released some match photos from the game, which was played in scorching heat, featured images of Maxime Esteve, Lucas Pires, Josh Laurent, Aaron Ramsey, Jaidon Anthony, Mike Tresor, Ashley Barnes and others.

Summer signing Quilindschy Hartman is also captured in his first outing for the club.

The big positive for Burnley was the long-awaited and emotional return of Jordan Beyer, playing his first football in 19 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards scored the only goal of the game (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The German defender, who played in the second-half of the game, has been out of action with a serious injury since December 2023.

Burnley now jet off to Portugal on Sunday for the start of their week-long warm-weather training camp, before returning to Gawthorpe to continue their preparations ahead of the big kick-off away to Tottenham on Saturday, August 16.

Upon their return, manager Scott Parker will split his squad to take part in two away friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26. The newly-promoted Clarets will then face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 2.

Parker’s side will then finish their pre-season preparations with a high-profile Turf Moor outing against Serie A side Lazio on Saturday, August 9

Pre-season schedule

July 13-20 – pre-season training camp in Portugal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm

August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off

August 9 – friendly against Lazio at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off

August 16 – first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Tottenham

Your next Burnley FC read: Text exchange with Holland boss sealed the deal for Burnley's new left-back Quilindschy Hartman