Burnley enjoy winning start to summer friendlies ahead of Premier League return
Scott Parker’s side took on League Two outfit Fleetwood Town in a behind-closed-doors encounter at the club’s Gawthorpe training base.
The Clarets emerged victorious with a 1-0 win thanks to Marcus Edwards’ first-half strike.
No further details have been released about team selection, although Fleetwood did play two separate XIs in either half.
Burnley have released some match photos from the game, which was played in scorching heat, featured images of Maxime Esteve, Lucas Pires, Josh Laurent, Aaron Ramsey, Jaidon Anthony, Mike Tresor, Ashley Barnes and others.
Summer signing Quilindschy Hartman is also captured in his first outing for the club.
The big positive for Burnley was the long-awaited and emotional return of Jordan Beyer, playing his first football in 19 months.
The German defender, who played in the second-half of the game, has been out of action with a serious injury since December 2023.
Burnley now jet off to Portugal on Sunday for the start of their week-long warm-weather training camp, before returning to Gawthorpe to continue their preparations ahead of the big kick-off away to Tottenham on Saturday, August 16.
Upon their return, manager Scott Parker will split his squad to take part in two away friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26. The newly-promoted Clarets will then face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 2.
Parker’s side will then finish their pre-season preparations with a high-profile Turf Moor outing against Serie A side Lazio on Saturday, August 9
Pre-season schedule
July 13-20 – pre-season training camp in Portugal
July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm
August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off
August 9 – friendly against Lazio at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off
August 16 – first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Tottenham