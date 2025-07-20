'First and foremost': Burnley favourite Ashley Barnes discusses his managerial ambitions

Burnley favourite Ashley Barnes has admitted he’d love to be a manager one day – but insists his playing days aren’t done just yet.

The 35-year-old recently signed on to spend another campaign with the Clarets after being offered a one-year deal at the end of last season.

The striker, who won his fourth promotion with the club last term, is now fully focused on doing whatever he can to help keep Scott Parker’s side in the Premier League this coming season.

But beyond that, Barnes admits he does have one eye on his coaching ambitions.

"I do want to be a manager one day, of course,” he told Burnley’s live stream on X.

"First and foremost though I want to concentrate on getting in the squad and getting a shirt, but hopefully that’s something with age that will come.

"I’m doing the [coaching] badges as well, so it’s something that I will strive towards; to be a manager one day.”

Barnes still has a year left on his playing contract at Turf Moor. Picture: Burnley FC

Barnes thought his Clarets career was done when he left the club at the end of the 2022/23 season to bring an end to his memorable nine-year spell.

During that time, Barnes scored 54 goals in 293 appearances and became a cult figure among the fanbase.

Barnes linked up with Norwich City after leaving Burnley, scoring seven times in 49 appearances in Norfolk.

But the fan favourite made a sensational return during January of last season, catching everyone by surprise, before going on to help Parker’s side win promotion from the Championship.

His return couldn’t have been any better timed, with Barnes going straight into Burnley’s squad for their East Lancashire derby win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The striker made 16 appearances in all competitions following his return, with his goal during the 4-0 thrashing of Luton Town earning the biggest cheer of the day.

He’s considered an integral figure in the dressing room and Parker was keen to tie him down to another year after seeing his influence both on and off the pitch.

He will compete with the likes of Zian Flemming and Lyle Foster for the number nine shirt this season

