Safe standing, banners, flags & music playlists: Burnley's new measures to improve Turf Moor atmosphere

Burnley FC have announced a raft of new measures to help improve the match day atmosphere at Turf Moor.

The club intends to introduce safe standing areas, banners and flags, new music playlists and an increased use of LEDs and big screens.

It’s been a hot topic among Clarets fans ever since the club advertised for a drummer, before claiming in a subsequent statement that the home atmosphere has fallen “flat” this season.

“Following feedback from the fan advisory board and supporters, the club are pleased to announce new measures aimed at helping improve the entertainment value and matchday experience at Turf Moor,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“We will be introducing safe standing areas, newly improved music playlists, additional use of stadium LED and big screens, and new measures will be announced allowing flags and banners where appropriate, inside the stadium.”

The initiatives will be introduced ahead of the upcoming home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Safe standing areas will be implemented by the end of the season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Burnley fans show their support prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities, including the sports ground safety authority and the safety advisory group to ensure the best and safest experience,” the Clarets added.

“Further information regarding this will follow in due course.

“At Burnley FC we are constantly looking for ways to improve the matchday experience and ensure the team feel our support from pre-match to the final whistle, and our supporters input into this is imperative.

“We appreciate the valuable feedback and suggestions we received, and we will continue to consult with our fan advisory board and others for additional ideas to maintain momentum throughout the season.”

Earlier this month, the club contacted all season ticket holders for suggestions on how to improve the atmosphere at home games.

It comes after the Clarets advertised for a drummer, which certainly got tongues wagging among the Clarets faithful.

Burnley say the successful applicant will play a part in “creating an exciting and vibrant matchday experience” during home games.

The drummer will be expected to be reactive to what is happening on the pitch and contribute to creating a “lively” matchday atmosphere.