Burnley FC advertising for drummer to help create 'exciting & vibrant' Turf Moor atmosphere

Burnley Football Club are advertising for a drummer to help improve the Turf Moor atmosphere.

The Clarets say the successful applicant will play a part in “creating an exciting and vibrant matchday experience” during home games.

Advertising the role on LinkedIn, the club say they’re on the hunt for drummers to “keep the Turf Moor beat going”.

“An exciting opportunity has become available for a confident and optimistic drummer at a pivotal time of transition and change for Burnley Football Club,” the club said.

“The ideal candidate will be sociable and have experience of drumming or playing percussion instruments.”

Applicants will need to demonstrate a “flexible approach” and be able to work evenings and weekends, the job specification adds.

The drummer will be expected to be reactive to what is happening on the pitch and contribute to creating a “lively” matchday atmosphere to create a memorable experience for supporters.

Burnley are advertising for a drummer to help improve the atmosphere at Turf Moor (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Keeping a beat during the game to keep fans engaged and excited,” is also included as a key role and responsibility.

The successful applicant will receive a competitive salary and will report to the director of fan experience.

Staff benefits include 30 days of holidays, free parking, free access to health and wellbeing services, retail store discount and two complimentary home matchday tickets (after six months).

The closing date for all applications is at 9am on Tuesday, October 31. Applicants will need to download and complete a job application, rather than submit a CV.