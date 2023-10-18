Vincent Kompany assesses Burnley's relegation picture ahead of kinder run of fixtures vs Brentford, Bournemouth & Crystal Palace
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets languish inside the Premier League’s bottom three after eight games after picking up just four points.
But Kompany’s men haven’t been helped by a challenging fixture list which has seen them play Man City, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Man Utd, Newcastle and Chelsea.
From now on the fixtures begin to look a little kinder, on paper at least with games coming up against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace following this weekend’s trip to Brentford.
Kompany is hoping that run of games will see the Clarets climb out of the relegation zone, albeit he insists it’s too early to be focusing so heavily on the table.
“I can’t say I spend much time looking at the league. I look at the fixtures, for sure. But I recognise our first eight games were against teams like Chelsea,” he said.
“We’ve got four points from six against [Nottingham] Forest and Luton which were the only games against teams where we have to get results.
“It would be nice now to look at these types of games and get some results. With the fixtures coming up, we’ve got more of the types of games like we had against Forest and Luton where we actually had a chance before a ball was kicked.”
Kompany has also acknowledged there is a gap forming to some of the league’s bigger and better clubs, but believes it’s too early to tell which sides they’ll be up against in the race for survival.
“It’s hard for me to say who belongs in that mini league and who doesn’t. Time will tell,” he added.
“But from what I can tell, there’s a gap to some of the squads we’ve faced in terms of the Tottenham squad, the Villa squad, they have powerful squads in every way.
“It’s something to aspire to as well, I’m not saying it’s beyond us but it will take time for teams like us to get there.
“There are a cluster of teams like ourselves who are just trying to close that gap but every game is another game and you always have a chance, irrespective of what a team has spent.”