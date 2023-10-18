Vincent Kompany is confident Burnley’s kinder run of upcoming fixtures will see his side add more points to the board.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets languish inside the Premier League’s bottom three after eight games after picking up just four points.

But Kompany’s men haven’t been helped by a challenging fixture list which has seen them play Man City, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Man Utd, Newcastle and Chelsea.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From now on the fixtures begin to look a little kinder, on paper at least with games coming up against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace following this weekend’s trip to Brentford.

Kompany is hoping that run of games will see the Clarets climb out of the relegation zone, albeit he insists it’s too early to be focusing so heavily on the table.

“I can’t say I spend much time looking at the league. I look at the fixtures, for sure. But I recognise our first eight games were against teams like Chelsea,” he said.

“We’ve got four points from six against [Nottingham] Forest and Luton which were the only games against teams where we have to get results.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be nice now to look at these types of games and get some results. With the fixtures coming up, we’ve got more of the types of games like we had against Forest and Luton where we actually had a chance before a ball was kicked.”

Kompany has also acknowledged there is a gap forming to some of the league’s bigger and better clubs, but believes it’s too early to tell which sides they’ll be up against in the race for survival.

“It’s hard for me to say who belongs in that mini league and who doesn’t. Time will tell,” he added.

“But from what I can tell, there’s a gap to some of the squads we’ve faced in terms of the Tottenham squad, the Villa squad, they have powerful squads in every way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something to aspire to as well, I’m not saying it’s beyond us but it will take time for teams like us to get there.