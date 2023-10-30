'Not a nice place to be in': Vincent Kompany analyses Burnley's struggles following costly Bournemouth defeat

Vincent Kompany has conceded Burnley are not in a “nice place” following their costly defeat to Bournemouth.

The Clarets squandered the lead to lose 2-1 to their relegation rivals in what was billed as a six-pointer at the bottom of the table.

Kompany, whose side have now lost eight of their 10 league games, was frustrated with how his players continued to shoot themselves in the foot by constantly giving the ball away.

Charlie Taylor was caught in possession for Bournemouth’s first while Vitinho was guilty of similar for the winner.

“Lapses of concentration, decision making, we’ll have to look at it…,” Kompany said.

“It’s important for everyone to realise, to settle things down and to get back to their best level.

“That’s the biggest thing for us now, to make sure we don’t wait for confidence to come and we build our own confidence, no matter what.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“It’s not a nice place to be in, but everything can change so that’s the beauty of the game.”

While Kompany felt Burnley were improved from last week’s miserable 3-0 defeat to Brentford, the Clarets could ultimately have no complaints with the end result on the South Coast.

Analysing the game, Kompany added: “There was improvement, but from what I can see – even if I was a neutral – I could see it was two teams down at the bottom. There are things they do, things they don’t do and it had all the signs of a game like this. That was no different for us.

“I still think you can get points, but things have to go for you a little bit.

“I’m sorry but I’m still stuck a little bit in this one thing where I’m trying to think about Forest, this game and these moments and how they can happen.”

While there was much debate about the VAR calls late on in the game, Burnley’s players also felt Taylor was fouled in the build-up to Bournemouth’s first-half equaliser.

When asked about the incident, Kompany said: “I haven’t reviewed it, but in any event it’s preventable. It’s the extra touch that causes the foul.