Burnley's stance on Michael Obafemi amid reports of an 'agreed' move with Turkish side

Michael Obafemi is expected to move on from Burnley this summer – but he won’t be joining Turkish side Kasimpasa.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent media reports suggested the 25-year-old had agreed a move to the Turkish Super Lig side, who also loaned Samuel Bastien from the Clarets two years ago.

But the Burnley Express understands that move is now off.

But Obafemi, who has barely featured for the Clarets since joining from Swansea City in January 2023, is still expected to depart Turf Moor this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker is well down the pecking order and has only made a handful of appearances since sighing for the club.

The Republic of Ireland international initially joined Burnley on a loan deal until the end of the 2022/23 season, scoring twice in 14 appearances in all competitions during the second half of Vincent Kompany’s promotion-winning campaign.

The forward made just two further outings the following year in the Premier League after his loan move had been made permanent, spending the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan in the Championship with Millwall – scoring once in 14 games.

Obafemi has spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with Millwall and Plymouth Argyle respectively (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

His loan spell at The Den ended on a sour note after he was left out of Millwall’s squad for their final game of the season due to disciplinary issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Obafemi was loaned out once again last season but again struggled for goals, netting just twice in 31 games as Plymouth Argyle were relegated to League One.

Capped 12 times by his country, Obafemi hasn’t turned out for Ireland since June 2024.

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley boss Scott Parker reflects on Wolves draw, Portugal training camp and discusses next steps