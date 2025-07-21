Burnley's stance on Michael Obafemi amid reports of an 'agreed' move with Turkish side
Recent media reports suggested the 25-year-old had agreed a move to the Turkish Super Lig side, who also loaned Samuel Bastien from the Clarets two years ago.
But the Burnley Express understands that move is now off.
But Obafemi, who has barely featured for the Clarets since joining from Swansea City in January 2023, is still expected to depart Turf Moor this summer.
The striker is well down the pecking order and has only made a handful of appearances since sighing for the club.
The Republic of Ireland international initially joined Burnley on a loan deal until the end of the 2022/23 season, scoring twice in 14 appearances in all competitions during the second half of Vincent Kompany’s promotion-winning campaign.
The forward made just two further outings the following year in the Premier League after his loan move had been made permanent, spending the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan in the Championship with Millwall – scoring once in 14 games.
His loan spell at The Den ended on a sour note after he was left out of Millwall’s squad for their final game of the season due to disciplinary issues.
Obafemi was loaned out once again last season but again struggled for goals, netting just twice in 31 games as Plymouth Argyle were relegated to League One.
Capped 12 times by his country, Obafemi hasn’t turned out for Ireland since June 2024.