Championship loan spell ends on a sour note for Burnley man after being left out for 'discipline' issues
That’s according to Millwall boss Neil Harris, who omitted both Obafemi and Kevin Nisbet from his 18-man squad for Saturday’s 1-0 win against Swansea City.
Obafemi has made 14 appearances for the Lions since joining them on loan during the January transfer window, scoring twice.
But his spell at The Den has ended on a sour note, with Harris also confirming the club won’t be pursuing a permanent move for the Clarets striker.
“All I’m going to say is I’m building a culture and an environment at the football club. The standards are set by Neil Harris and Millwall Football Club,” he told London News Online.
“These are standards that I expect players to adhere to. Players will only be involved at my football club, when I’m in charge, if they hit those standards. It’s all about culture and environment.
“Michael has done brilliantly for us on loan and we’re really thankful for his efforts. He didn’t feature for us off the bench the other day and he wasn’t going to feature today. I’d rather play our own players who have trained impeccably.
“And secondly, with Kevin, it’s a disciplinary matter about culture and standards. Kevin is a huge part of our football club moving forward, but it wasn’t right to involve him.
When asked to clarify if Obafemi’s absence was also related to ill discipline, Harris added: “Michael was based around discipline but also around that we’re not going to look to sign him in the transfer window, so no need to include him.”
