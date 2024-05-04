Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following Nottingham Forest’s win against Sheffield United, it leaves Burnley five points adrift of safety with only two games of the season remaining.

Other than a bright opening 15 minutes to the game, Burnley were well beaten by the Magpies, who tore through the Clarets almost at will.

When asked if Burnley’s fight is all but over, Kompany said: “It’s not the first thing that comes to my mind.

“We came up against a good side today. We came up against a better team.

“There was no lack of effort from our side, we fought hard. We had the opportunity maybe in the first 15 minutes to make use of our momentum a little bit better, but after that credit to Newcastle for their attacking play and credit to my players for the fact they never gave up. They just kept going.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 04, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“That’s got to count for something when you still have a game that can decide things.”

With the game still goalless early on, Burnley did have a penalty shout waved away by referee Anthony Taylor.

Lorenz Assignon was the man shoved to the ground by Bruno Guimaraes, who had two clear hands in the full-back’s back.

But given the one-sided nature of the eventual scoreline, Kompany didn’t have too many complaints with the decision.

“I don’t know [if it was a penalty],” the Clarets boss said.

“Muric makes the save from the penalty we get given against us and for the penalty appeal we have in the first-half, it’s something that is definitely debatable because of how he gets hold of the shirt.