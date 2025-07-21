Burnley boss Scott Parker reflects on Wolves draw, Portugal training camp and discusses next steps

Burnley will ramp up their pre-season preparations another notch this week following their return from their Portugal training camp.

Jacob Bruun Larsen scored Burnley’s equaliser, the Dane netting for the first time since making his return to the club.

Manager Scott Parker was pleased with the runout, which came after a tiring week of double sessions at The Campus, in Quinta do Lago.

"It was another step in the right direction for us,” he told the club’s official website.

"To be fair to the lads, it's been a tough week, a really full-on week, so I was really pleased with the general performance.

"We're nudging along in the right direction, there were some really positive bits, so it was really pleasing overall."

Scott Parker's side finished their week in Portugal with a 1-1 friendly draw against Wolves (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

While the warm-weather training camp was about getting some vital work into the players, bonding away from the pitch was also just as important.

"It's been a good week,” Parker added.

“I think we've found a really good balance, between working hard - that's been very evident - and socialising together as a team, which is vitally important too.

"We've spent some nice time together. I always say this group is as tight as anything, it's a great environment to work in.

"Camps like this are long, you have to fill time, and we've done that in a really good way.

"There's a togetherness amongst the squad - it was vitally important last year, and it will be this season too.

"That brotherhood, that bond – it's so crucial."

Parker’s men now return to Gawthorpe this coming week in preparation for a friendly double header on Saturday, as the Clarets split their squad for friendlies away to Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

"We're getting closer now,” Parker said.

"The boys will have a bit of time off to recover over the next few days, but we will be right back at it come Tuesday and then we've got games coming up that will provide us with an opportunity to keep things moving forward."

