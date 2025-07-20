Burnley chairman Alan Pace shares message to Espanyol fans after agreeing takeover

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has spoken of his excitement of his impending takeover of Spanish side Espanyol.

The ALK Capital owner – through investment arm Velocity Sport Limited – has agreed to become the majority shareholder of the La Liga outfit.

An official statement posted to Espanyol’s website last week stated that both clubs will remain independent and the two clubs will “participate in a strategic alliance”, while staying on the same level.

Despite an agreement being in place, the takeover is still pending final completion until all “administrative procedures are formalised”.

In the meantime, Pace has taken to social media to address this week’s statement and subsequent news reports.

In a post translated from Catalan, Pace penned: “Dear Espanyol family, I just wanted to share how excited I am to soon become part of this incredible club.

"Since the agreement was announced, I’ve been deeply moved by the pride, spirit, and history that surrounds Espanyol.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has agreed a takeover of Spanish side Espanyol (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“The formal process is still underway and I must wait a little longer before I am able to join you on this incredible journey. Please know that my silence reflects not a lack of excitement, but simply a sign of respect.

“Thank you for the warmth you’ve already shown. ¡Força Mágico Espanyol!”

Espanyol currently play their football in La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football, finishing 14th in the table last season – avoiding relegation after beating Real Valladolid on the final day of the campaign.

They’re currently owned by Chen Yansheng and Chinese company RASTAR Group.

Pace, through ALK Capital, completed a takeover of Burnley in December 2020, acquiring an 84 per cent controlling stake.

Under his ownership, the Clarets have been relegated from the Premier League twice but have bounced back from the Championship at the first attempt on both occasions.

The Clarets will line up back in the top flight next season after Scott Parker guided them to automatic promotion with 100 points to their name.

ALK already have a ‘strategic partnership’ with Scottish side Dundee, while they previously explored an investment in Belgian club KV Kortrijk – something which could be revisited according to recent reports.

