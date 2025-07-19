'Ridiculous to say': Clarets favourite on why Burnley can't afford to have another slow Premier League start

Burnley must avoid a slow start to the season if they’re to fulfil their objective of securing Premier League survival.

That’s according to Clarets favourite Glen Little, who has called on his former side to give themselves a fighting chance when they get the season underway next month.

The Clarets, who were ultimately relegated on just 24 points, shipped an alarming 11 goals in their first three games.

Little knows that can’t afford to happen this year, with Burnley kicking off their campaign away to Tottenham before taking on Sunderland, Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in their first six games.

“We saw during the Premier League season under Vincent Kompany. They got Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City all early doors,” he explained to the Burnley Express.

“It's ridiculous to say it, because it’s a 38-game season, but you're already up against it after three games with three defeats and 11 goals conceded. You never really recovered.

Little, right, pictured alongside his former Burnley teammate Robbie Blake (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“You need to give yourself a chance, maybe pick up a win and a draw, then maybe you’re at least off to a steady start.

“But under Sean Dyche, it doesn’t seem a long time ago, but you’d look at these fixtures and Burnley would be favourites to win, wouldn’t they?

“But now, other than the games and Leeds and Sunderland, you’re not going to be a favourite in any game this season given how all these mid-table teams are improving so much.

“Why it's just happened in the last two years and not five, six, seven years ago, I don't know.

“For it to happen two years in a row is maybe a bit of a freak, a bit of luck, a coincidence maybe. I don’t know. Or is this going to be the norm for years? If it is, then it's going to be pretty boring for the teams that win promotion.

“But what can you do? I don't know. But if it keeps happening, is it even worth these teams going up? I don't know. But we'll see. We'll be on for the ride.”

