Burnley to enter team into controversial National League Cup and drawn to face fierce rivals

Burnley are to enter a team into this season’s version of the National League Cup.

The competition, which pits some of the best Under-21 teams in the country against National League sides, ran for the first time last year.

Leeds United’s youngsters ran out winners, narrowly beating Sutton United in the final.

The tournament isn’t without controversy, however, with a number of clubs withdrawing amid low attendances, boycotts and fan backlash.

The likes of Altrincham, Carlisle United, Eastleigh, Hartlepool United, Southend United, Yeovil Town and York City have all turned down invites.

Concerns surrounding the National League Cup centre on fixture congestion, the cost of staging games, poor attendances, injury risks and the added pressure on already stretched squads – all against the backdrop of an already demanding schedule.

Clubs have also criticised the competition’s reintroduction, highlighting the lack of consultation with National League sides.

Leeds United's Under-21s were the inaugural winners of last season's National League Cup (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Organisers, however, argue the cup gives youngsters additional opportunities to test themselves against senior opposition, which will aid elite player development.

The cup features 32 teams, comprising 16 Premier League 2 academy sides and 16 National League outfits.

Clubs are split into four groups of eight, with the two best-placed teams in each group advancing to the knockout stages.

Burnley have been placed in Group A alongside their rivals Blackburn Rovers, as well as Everton and Manchester United. National League sides Morecambe, Rochdale, Solihull and Tamworth make up the rest of the group.

All fixtures will be played during midweek at the home ground of the National League club involved in the fixture. National League clubs keep the gate receipts.

The competition gets underway in mid-August.

