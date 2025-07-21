Burnley's Fantasy Premier League prices revealed - with one man providing excellent value for money
As of today, Fantasy Premier League is now live for the upcoming 2025/26 season, which gets underway in just over three weeks’ time.
For the uninitiated, players receive a £100m budget to spend on a 15-man squad for the upcoming season. A maximum of three players can be selected per club.
With over 11 million players, it is the largest fantasy football game of any domestic football league.
Mo Salah, valued at £14.5m in the game, was last season’s top points scorer after helping fire Liverpool to the Premier League title.
Salah and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (£14m) are the two most expensive players – although Haaland’s value has dropped from £15m this time last year.
But who is the most valuable Burnley player? And which Clarets could provide some excellent value? (Clue: Maxime Esteve is ridiculously priced!)
Burnley FPL transfer prices
£5.5m
Jaidon Anthony
Manuel Benson
Jacob Bruun Larsen
Zian Flemming
£5m
James Trafford
Enock Agyei
Darko Churlinov
Josh Cullen
Marcus Edwards
Hannibal
Luca Koleosho
Josh Laurentt
Loum Tchouana
Zeki Amdouni
Lyle Foster
£4.5m
Max Weiss
Connor Roberts
Kyle Walker
Aaron Ramsey
Olawuaseun Adewumi
Jaydon Banel
Mike Tresor
Ashley Barnes
Michael Obafemi
£4m
Etienne Green
Vaclav Hladky
Hannes Delcroix
Owen Dodgson
Hjalmar Ekdal
Maxime Esteve
Quilindschy Hartman
Bashir Humphreys
Jordan Beyer
Lucas Pires
Shurandy Sambo
Oliver Sonne
Axel Tuanzebe
Joe Worrall
