Burnley's Fantasy Premier League prices revealed - with one man providing excellent value for money

A return to the Premier League means Burnley stars will once again feature in Fantasy Football.

As of today, Fantasy Premier League is now live for the upcoming 2025/26 season, which gets underway in just over three weeks’ time.

For the uninitiated, players receive a £100m budget to spend on a 15-man squad for the upcoming season. A maximum of three players can be selected per club.

With over 11 million players, it is the largest fantasy football game of any domestic football league.

Mo Salah, valued at £14.5m in the game, was last season’s top points scorer after helping fire Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Salah and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (£14m) are the two most expensive players – although Haaland’s value has dropped from £15m this time last year.

But who is the most valuable Burnley player? And which Clarets could provide some excellent value? (Clue: Maxime Esteve is ridiculously priced!)

Burnley players will once again feature in Fantasy Premier League following last season's promotion from the Championship (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Burnley FPL transfer prices

£5.5m

Jaidon Anthony

Manuel Benson

Jacob Bruun Larsen

Zian Flemming

£5m

James Trafford

Enock Agyei

Darko Churlinov

Josh Cullen

Marcus Edwards

Hannibal

Luca Koleosho

Josh Laurentt

Loum Tchouana

Zeki Amdouni

Lyle Foster

£4.5m

Max Weiss

Connor Roberts

Kyle Walker

Aaron Ramsey

Olawuaseun Adewumi

Jaydon Banel

Mike Tresor

Ashley Barnes

Michael Obafemi

£4m

Etienne Green

Vaclav Hladky

Hannes Delcroix

Owen Dodgson

Hjalmar Ekdal

Maxime Esteve

Quilindschy Hartman

Bashir Humphreys

Jordan Beyer

Lucas Pires

Shurandy Sambo

Oliver Sonne

Axel Tuanzebe

Joe Worrall

