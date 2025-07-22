Burnley investor JJ Watt comments publicly for the first time on Espanyol takeover

JJ Watt has spoken for the first time since it was revealed he will be part of Alan Pace’s Espanyol takeover.

The Burnley owner has agreed to buy a majority stake in the Spanish outfit, through investment arm Velocity Sport Limited.

Watt, a minority shareholder at Turf Moor since 2023, recently took to social media to confirm he will also be part of the Espanyol adventure.

The NFL legend was asked about his involvement while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I’m working on my Catalan and my Spanish, we’ve got a dual language going on and I’m not fluent in either of them, so I’m working hard,” he said.

"We’re very excited about Espanyol though, it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to make some trips to Barcelona, we’re obviously going to take some trips to Burnley. We’ll do a McAfee boys’ tour, we’ll do Barcelona, we’ll do Burnley.”

McAfee then joked that Espanyol “suck” and he’s never heard of them, to which Watt replied: "You were the same about Burnley...don’t worry. They’re in La Liga, the same league as Real [Madrid], Barcelona.

Watt will now be involved with both Burnley and Espanyol (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

"I’m glad to have you on board, we’ll get some kits sent to the boys soon, we’ve got the blue and white and we’ve got the claret and blue in England.”

An official statement posted to Espanyol’s website stated that both clubs will remain independent and the two clubs will “participate in a strategic alliance”, while staying on the same level.

Despite an agreement being in place, the takeover is still pending final completion until all “administrative procedures are formalised”.

In the meantime, Pace has taken to social media to address last week’s statement and subsequent news reports.

In a post translated from Catalan, Pace penned: “Dear Espanyol family, I just wanted to share how excited I am to soon become part of this incredible club.

"Since the agreement was announced, I’ve been deeply moved by the pride, spirit, and history that surrounds Espanyol.

“The formal process is still underway and I must wait a little longer before I am able to join you on this incredible journey. Please know that my silence reflects not a lack of excitement, but simply a sign of respect.

“Thank you for the warmth you’ve already shown. ¡Força Mágico Espanyol!”

