Burnley's stance on Coventry City's Milan van Ewijk amid reports of 'strong interest'

Reports crediting Burnley with interest in Coventry City’s Milan van Ewijk are understood to be wide of the mark.

Dutch transfer journalist Mounir Boualin has suggested Scott Parker’s side are among those monitoring the right-back, with Eintracht Frankfurt also keeping tabs.

Fellow Bundesliga outfit Wolsburg were also mentioned as potential suitors, along with sides in France.

“Milan van Ewijk is attracting serious interest from clubs in the Bundesliga and the Premier League,” Boualin wrote on X.

“Among others, Burnley FC and Eintracht Frankfurt are seriously interested in the Dutch right-back.”

The Burnley Express understands there’s nothing in the links though.

van Ewijk, a Netherlands Under-21 international, made the move to Coventry from Dutch side Herenveen in the summer of 2023.

Reports in the Netherlands have linked Milan van Ewijk with a move to Turf Moor (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Since then, he’s made exactly 100 appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring four times as an attacking full-back.

The Clarets are already well stocked for options at right-back with Connor Roberts, Kyle Walker, Oliver Sonne and Axel Tuanzebe all capable of playing there.

There is some suggestion, however, that Burnley could be switching to a back three this coming season ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Burnley have also been linked with a summer move for Croatian playmaker Niko Jankovic, but again it’s understood these reports are wide of the mark.

According to Sportske Novosti, the Clarets have been tracking the versatile Rijeka star, who has also attracted interest from Werder Bremen, Dinamo Kiev and several MLS clubs.

It’s been suggested Rijeka value Jankovic at around €10m (£8.6m), but they’re in no rush to sell despite his contract expiring in a year’s time.

The Clarets have made six signings so far this summer following their return to the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Max Weiss was the first to arrive, followed by defenders Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe. Winger Loum Tchouana then arrived from Lazio before Kyle Walker and Jacob Bruun Larsen clinched moves to East Lancashire.

Elsewhere, Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming have all seen their loans turned permanent.

Going the other way, meanwhile, has been CJ Egan-Riley – who joined Marseille after snubbing a new deal – Han-Noah Massengo, Dara Costelloe and Andreas Hountondji.

