Burnley's stance on free agent Callum Wilson amid 'active target' claim for ex-Newcastle United man

A deal for free agent Callum Wilson is not something Burnley are looking to pursue, the Burnley Express understands.

The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath claimed on his X page earlier today that the Clarets were exploring a deal for the 33-year-old England international.

Wilson is free to join another club this summer after leaving Newcastle United at the end of his contract.

“Callum Wilson an active target for Burnley as free agent,” McGrath wrote.

"Support within squad and staff to land 33-year-old with proven goal record who went to last World Cup Willing to offer Premier League stay but also options abroad [with the flags of USA and Saudi Arabia included].”

While Wilson was offered to Scott Parker’s side, it’s understood a move to Turf Moor is not on the cards.

While the number nine is a regular goalscorer at Premier League level, his career has been badly hampered by injuries. He struggled with both back and hamstring problems last season – only managing 18 appearances in the league.

Wilson is on the hunt for a new club after leaving Newcastle at the end of last season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The striker scored 49 goals in 130 appearances for Newcastle, having made the move from Bournemouth in 2020 for a £20m fee.

The Clarets have made six signings so far this summer following their return to the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Max Weiss was the first to arrive, followed by defenders Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe. Winger Loum Tchouana then arrived from Lazio before Kyle Walker and Jacob Bruun Larsen clinched moves to East Lancashire.

Going the other way, meanwhile, has been CJ Egan-Riley – who joined Marseille after snubbing a new deal – Han-Noah Massengo, Dara Costelloe and Andreas Hountondji.

While Burnley won’t be signing Wilson this summer, they’re likely to be in the market for a striker ahead of their top flight return.

Zian Flemming led the line for the majority of last season as Parker’s side clinched automatic promotion from the Championship with 100 points to their game.

Lyle Foster provided backup last term but only found the back of the net on two occasions last term. Experienced striker Ashley Barnes, meanwhile, has signed on for another year.

Elsewhere in the forward department, Zeki Amdouni is facing a lengthy absence while Michael Obafemi is expected to move on.

