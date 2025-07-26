Former Burnley forward leaves Bournemouth to take on another coaching role

Former Burnley forward Junior Stanislas has bagged himself a new coaching role.
placeholder image
The 35-year-old subsequently moved into a coaching role in Bournemouth’s academy after hanging up his playing boots two years ago.

The former winger was assistant head coach in the Cherries’ Under-18 setup after making almost 200 appearances for the club as a player.

Stanislas has now made the move to Ipswich Town to link up with Kieran McKenna’s backroom staff. He will work as a first-team coach.

Stanislas began his career with West Ham after coming through the Hammers’ academy, before linking up with the Clarets in 2011.

He made 101 appearances for the club, scoring nine times, before departing to join Bournemouth in 2014.

He also spent time on loan with Southend United while coming through the youth ranks with West Ham.

Stanislas called time on his playing career two years ago (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)placeholder image
Stanislas represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 level, but never received a cap for the senior team.

He announced in October 2023 that injuries had caught up with him and he was “at peace” with his decision to retire.

"The time is right now to announce my retirement, put it out to everyone so I can put it to bed,” he announced at the time.

“The last couple of years...I’ve always had niggles throughout my career, missed games and stuff, but in the last couple of years it’s been more consistent.

“I had quite a bad back injury, I slipped a disc last year and then tried to manage it, but it didn’t really clear up.

“Because of that, it’s been a long time coming but it’s a decision I made peace with a while ago.”

