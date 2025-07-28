Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 25 brilliant photos from Huddersfield Town friendly

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
Burnley got their public friendlies up and running on the weekend with a pre-season double header.

Scott Parker split his squad to face two separate games on Saturday afternoon. The Clarets ran out 2-0 winners at Huddersfield Town while Mike Jackson’s side drew 2-2 with Shrewsbury Town.

Our photographer was on hand at the John Smith’s Stadium to snap some brilliant fan photos from the away end at Huddersfield.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans enjoying the pre-season friendly against Huddersfield Town. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

