Huddersfield Town 0-2 Burnley: Youngsters grab the headlines in pre-season victory

Burnley’s youngsters grabbed the headlines as Scott Parker’s side beat Huddersfield Town as part of their pre-season double header.

Parker split his squad to take on two friendlies at the same time, with another XI making the trip to Shrewsbury Town.

The Clarets, as you would expect, dominated against the League One Terriers, keeping the lion’s share of possession and creating some good chances.

The two goals both came via youngsters though, as Tommy McDermott came off the bench to glance a header home before Joe Westley made sure of the win late on from close range.

At Shrewsbury, meanwhile, Marcus Edwards scored twice as another Clarets XI could only draw 2-2.

Parker split his squad fairly evenly between the two games, naming strong XIs at both grounds while the benches were predominantly dominated by youngsters.

The headline team news was that James Trafford, perhaps unsurprisingly, wasn’t involved in either game amid strong speculation surrounding his future.

Tommy McDermott celebrates after giving Burnley a second-half lead. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The 22-year-old is reportedly closing in on a return to Manchester City, landing a major blow to Newcastle United who have sought his signature for the past year.

Zeki Amdouni missed out through injury having been sidelined for a number of months with what has been reported as a cruciate ligament tear, although there’s yet to be any official confirmation.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Owen Dodgson, Connor Roberts, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Zian Flemming weren’t involved either.

Despite suggestions the Clarets may look to move to a back three for the coming season, which may still be the case, Parker’s side lined up with a back four in West Yorkshire - with the returning Jacob Bruun Larsen playing just off Lyle Foster.

It was Foster who had the first foray into opposition territory when space opened up for him in the final third, but he ignored teammates in space to go alone and was subsequently crowded out.

Summer signing Quildinschy Hartman, meanwhile, saw a low drive well blocked as the Clarets worked the ball from right to left well.

The visitors remained on top and came within inches of edging their noses in front when Josh Laurent’s curling effort from 25 yards was turned onto the bar by keeper Owen Goodman.

The Terriers finally threatened in the 15th minute but it was a glaring opportunity when it arrived, when the unmarked Joe Low failed to find the target from all of 10 yards out after getting his header all wrong.

Luca Koleosho, who had started brightly on the right wing, then flashed a rasping drive over the bar from the edge of the box.

Midway through the half, Jaidon Anthony squandered a good chance to open the scoring when his low shot on his weaker left foot was denied by a smart stop, having been played through by Bruun Larsen.

Vaclav Hladky was finally forced into some action as he got down low to claim David Kasumu’s low drive.

The Clarets dominated possession as they looked to build up from the back, but as soon as they worked the ball through the Terriers that’s where their attacks began to break down - lacking some sharpness in the final third, which is perhaps to be expected at this stage of pre-season.

After failing to make the breakthrough in the opening half, Burnley made just one change at the interval and that came in goal, with Max Weiss replacing Vaclav Hladky.

Anthony looked especially fired up at the start of the second half, pouncing on a Huddersfield mistake to almost set up Foster before beating the keeper all ends up with a low drive, only for a deflection to divert it narrowly past the post.

Goodman then came to Huddersfield’s rescue with a clever save with his legs to deny Bruun Larsen on the turn after Foster had done well to pull the ball back into his path.

Burnley made their first outfield changes on the hour mark, as youngsters Tommy McDermott, Brandon Pouani and Hamzat Balogun replaced Kyle Walker, Anthony and Bruun Larsen.

McDermott made an instant impact, helping Burnley break the deadlock with a delightful glancing header from Koleosho’s inviting cross to leave the keeper rooted to the spot.

In the 70th minute, Parker made a further seven changes, all youngsters, leaving Weiss as the only senior Burnley player left on the pitch.

One of the youngsters to enter the fray, forward Joe Wetley, came close to doubling Burnley’s lead when he was sent through on goal, but the keeper made a smart save with his legs.

Goodman was being kept busy, producing an expert stop to palm away McDermott’s 20-yard drive as the young midfielder came close to adding a second.

The young Clarets got the goal they deserved five minutes from time when Westley turned home Tom Tweedy’s low cross from close range.

TEAMS

Burnley XI to face Huddersfield: Hladky, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Laurent, Hannibal, Koleosho, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Balogan, Pye, Leuluai, Pimlott, Bauress, Brierley, McDermott, Tweedy, Pouani, Westley, Johnson

Burnley XI to face Shrewsbury: Green, Sonne, Worrall, Tuanzebe, Delcroix, Pires, Cullen (C), Ramsey, Edwards, Banel, Barnes

Subs: Casper, Sambo, Tchaouna, Adewumi, McCoy, Tresor, Adekoya, Ashton, Mchahon Brown, Campbell, Williams, Blackie

