Welcome update emerges over the future of Burnley star Maxime Esteve

Maxime Esteve is set to hand Burnley a major boost by signing a new long-term contract.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnley Express understands the Frenchman has agreed fresh terms on a new five-year deal, taking him to 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there has been inevitable interest in Esteve’s services this summer, Scott Parker’s side couldn’t afford to lose both of their centre-backs from their 100-point Championship campaign.

Esteve’s defensive partner CJ Egan-Riley snubbed the offer of a new deal earlier this summer to sign for French side Marseille.

Number one goalkeeper James Trafford, meanwhile, could be on the move, with former side Manchester City and Newcastle United continuing to battle it out over his signature.

Club captain and 18-goal midfielder Josh Brownhill is also now a free agent having come to the end of his contract at Turf Moor – so retaining Esteve was a must for the Clarets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esteve was arguably Burnley's standout performer during their promotion from the Championship (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Esteve first made the move to Turf Moor on an initial loan deal from Montpellier back in January 2024 – midway through their previous Premier League campaign.

The talented Frenchman came straight into Vincent Kompany’s side and went on to make 16 appearances during the second half of the season.

After his loan move was made permanent last summer, Esteve went on to feature in every single league game last season as the Clarets finished second behind Leeds United.

The defender subsequently won the fans’ player of the season award at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esteve prompted some concern among the Clarets fanbase when he made some favourable comments about Tottenham, that only served to fuel speculation over his departure.

In an interview with French outlet Foot Mercato, Esteve spoke of his ambitions to play for a “top six” Premier League side.

“When I was young, I dreamed of playing in the Premier League,” he said. “I watched basically just that on the TV.

"My dream is to play for a top-six team in England. I wouldn’t say there is any club in particular but my dream is to go there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back, who has already been linked with Tottenham in the past, picked out current and former Spurs players as individuals who have provided him with inspiration.

He added: “My favourite player [when I was young] was Gareth Bale when he was playing at Tottenham because when I was younger, I was a left-winger and a left-back.

“There is a player that I like a lot in the Premier League that not everyone talks about – Micky van de Ven. He is very quick and I like him a lot because I think that I have the same speedy qualities, even if he is a lot quicker. I’m inspired by him because he is a player who is of a similar profile to me.”

Your next Burnley FC: Burnley confirm new appointment to Scott Parker's backroom coaching staff