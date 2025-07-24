Burnley confirm new appointment to Scott Parker's backroom coaching staff

Burnley have announced the appointment of Pål Fjelde as their new set-piece coach ahead of their Premier League return.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Norwegian arrives at Turf Moor having previously worked in coaching roles with various Norwegian clubs, including Bryne, Viking, and Staal.

The 30-year-old replaces Eliot Tybebo, who left the club at the end of last season to pursue a new opportunity abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very excited,” Fjelde said of his appointment. “It's a huge opportunity and I'm really happy to have the trust of the manager and from the club.

"I had a conversation with the manager and got a really good first impression. He really believed in what I was saying and we had a very similar philosophy about set-pieces and the importance of it.

"I think more and more clubs see the importance of set-pieces and how crucial they can be in matches, so it's important to emphasise and put the work in on them."

A midfielder, Fjelde has only recently finished his playing career having made over 100 appearances for the likes of Viking FK and Scottish side St Mirren, before making the move into coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pål Fjelde makes the move to Turf Moor from Norway. Picture: Burnley FC

He was most recently involved in positions as an assistant manager at Viborg FF in Denmark and as a set-piece coach for the Norway Football Federation.

It’s not the only change to Scott Parker’s backroom coaching staff this summer, with Clarets favourite Jack Cork also earning a promotion from the Under-21 setup.

Cork will work alongside Fjelde as well as assistants Jonathan Hill, Mike Jackson and Henrik Jensen.