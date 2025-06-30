Jack Cork earns promotion to Scott Parker's Burnley first-team coaching staff

Burnley favourite Jack Cork is to join Scott Parker’s first-team coaching staff.

The 36-year-old linked up with the club’s Under-21s side as a coach last season, providing assistance to boss Andy Farrell.

The former Clarets midfielder has now been promoted to the first-team setup, where he will work alongside Parker ahead of Burnley’s return to the Premier League.

He joins a backroom team that also consists of Jonathan Hill, Henrik Jensen and Mike Jackson. Kersten Kuhl is also the club’s goalkeeping coach.

"It's a really exciting moment for me to be honest, I'm still quite new to coaching,” Cork said of his appointment.

"We had a really good year last season with the U21s. I really enjoyed my first season in coaching, working alongside the likes of Andy Farrell, Tony Philliskirk and Matt Walsh.

"Then the manager rang me in the summer to say there would be some changes within the coaching set-up and asked if I would be interested in moving over and being around the first team.

Cork will be a part of Scott Parker's backroom staff in the Premier League next season (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

"It was an amazing opportunity I couldn't turn down. I'm early on in my coaching journey but I really appreciate being given the chance and I can't wait to start."

Cork famously made over 250 appearances for Burnley, first joining on loan from Chelsea during the 2010/11 season before returning for a second loan spell the following year.

The former England international returned to Turf Moor in 2017, albeit this time on a full-time basis.

He was let go by the club at the end of Burnley’s last season in the Premier League, after struggling for game time under Vincent Kompany.

But after weighing up his options over the summer, the experienced pro decided to return to Gawthorpe in a player-coaching capacity.

Cork’s promotion isn’t the only recent change to Burnley’s backroom staff, with set-piece coach Eliot Tybebo moving on to pursue a new opportunity abroad.

The Belgian coach joined the Clarets in the summer of 2022, brought to East Lancashire by Kompany. But he was also part of the coaching set-up under Parker in the Championship last season.

"We would like to thank Eliot for all his efforts and wish him the best of luck,” the Clarets said in a statement.

