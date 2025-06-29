Recently departed Burnley man namechecks recent Clarets full debutant as one to watch

Burnley youngster Joe Bauress has been namechecked as an up-and-coming player to keep your eye on for the future.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His former Clarets teammate CJ Egan-Riley has tipped the midfielder for big things after making his breakthrough under Scott Parker last season.

The 19-year-old, who has been with Burnley’s academy since 2014, first made his professional debut as a late substitute in Burnley’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Crawley Town in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Liverpudlian was given his first real taste of competitive first-team action last term in the FA Cup.

Firstly, Bauress started the 3-1 after-extra-time third round win over Reading, a game in which the midfielder impressed alongside fellow youngster Tommy McDermott.

He then came off the bench just before the hour mark in the next round as the Clarets saw off then Premier League side Southampton 1-0 at St Mary’s.

According to Egan-Riley, who departed for Marseille since making these comments, Bauress is a player to keep an eye on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Bauress, left, ironically replaced CJ Egan-Riley when he made his debut aged just 16 during a Carabao Cup tie in 2022. Picture: Burnley FC

"There’s a boy in our academy, although he’s played in the first-team as well, called Joe Bauress,” he told the England Pod.

"He’s played with some of the younger age groups with England as well, so he’s a really good player and I think he’ll do well at Burnley over the next few years for sure.

"He trains with the first-team quite a lot and he made his debut in a couple of cup games, where I thought he was really good.

"I’m happy to give him a shoutout and show him some love. People did that to me when I was younger and I really believe in him and his quality.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley man ends four-year stay by sealing permanent League One switch