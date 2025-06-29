Recently departed Burnley man namechecks recent Clarets full debutant as one to watch
His former Clarets teammate CJ Egan-Riley has tipped the midfielder for big things after making his breakthrough under Scott Parker last season.
The 19-year-old, who has been with Burnley’s academy since 2014, first made his professional debut as a late substitute in Burnley’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Crawley Town in November 2022.
But the Liverpudlian was given his first real taste of competitive first-team action last term in the FA Cup.
Firstly, Bauress started the 3-1 after-extra-time third round win over Reading, a game in which the midfielder impressed alongside fellow youngster Tommy McDermott.
He then came off the bench just before the hour mark in the next round as the Clarets saw off then Premier League side Southampton 1-0 at St Mary’s.
According to Egan-Riley, who departed for Marseille since making these comments, Bauress is a player to keep an eye on.
"There’s a boy in our academy, although he’s played in the first-team as well, called Joe Bauress,” he told the England Pod.
"He’s played with some of the younger age groups with England as well, so he’s a really good player and I think he’ll do well at Burnley over the next few years for sure.
"He trains with the first-team quite a lot and he made his debut in a couple of cup games, where I thought he was really good.
"I’m happy to give him a shoutout and show him some love. People did that to me when I was younger and I really believe in him and his quality.”
