'Sold': Senior Lazio figure makes Loum Tchaouna claim amid Burnley's transfer interest

Could Burnley’s fourth summer signing soon be on the horizon?

The Clarets enjoyed a busy week on the transfer front last week as they brought in not one, not two, but three new players for their Premier League return.

Scott Parker’s side had already made a solid start to the 2025/26 campaign when they tied down four of last season’s loanees – Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming – to permanent deals.

But since then, goalkeeper Max Weiss, left-back Quilindschy Hartman and versatile defender Axel Tuanzebe have all signed on the dotted line.

But could Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna be about to follow in their foosteps and make the move to Turf Moor?

Recent reports in Italy have suggested an offer of around €15m (£12.78m) is expected to be accepted. An update on the situation has now emerged via Lazio’s president Claudio Lotito, who was discussing summer interest in some of his side’s players.

"For Castellanos they offered me €40 million,” he told Il Messaggero. “The same for Rovella, Gila and Zaccagni. Then €35m for Tavares, €25m for Isaksen and €15m for Romagnoli.

Loum Tchaouna looks set to arrive as Burnley's latest signing (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

“I sold Tchaouna for €15m. But I don’t want to dismantle the team.”

Were Tchaouna to sign, he would compete with the likes of Anthony, Edwards and Luca Koleosho for a starting role. He can, however, also play as a number 10.

The 21-year-old made 37 appearances for Lazio last season, although the vast majority of those cameos came off the bench – starting just six league games.

The wide man faced the likes of Porto, Ajax and Real Sociedad during Lazio’s Europa League campaign, which ended at the quarter-final stage.

While Tchaouna was born in Chad, he moved to France at a young age and represents them at international level. He’s recently been away at the Under-21 European Championships, featuring in all four of their games.

Former Claret Wilson Odobert, now at Tottenham, was also part of the French squad.

Tchaouna made his senior bow with Rennes II in 2020, before going on to represent their first-team. The winger also spent time on loan with Dijon, where his brother Haroun currently plays.

He got his first big move in 2023 when he joined Serie A side Salernitana. Despite their relegation to Serie B, Tchaouna was considered one of their key players, scoring six times in 35 appearances.

His form earned him a €8.4m (£7.15m) move to Lazio, where he’s since scored twice.