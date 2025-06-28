Ex-Ipswich Town man Axel Tuanzebe explains why joining Burnley was a 'simple decision'

Axel Tuanzebe admits the decision to join Burnley was a “simple decision”.

The 27-year-old turned down the offer of a new contract from Ipswich Town to make the move to Turf Moor on an initial one-year deal until the end of the season.

The versatile defender, who is capable of playing at both centre-back and right-back, also had interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

But the chance to make an instant return to the Premier League and the opportunity to work under Scott Parker was simply too good to turn down.

When asked why Burnley was the right fit, Tuanzebe told Clarets+: “I think it was just the conversations I had with the manager. They were very reassuring.

“The project that he has for the club and how he sees football and how he wants to play football was something that appealed to me. In the end it became a very simple decision.

“It was clear, the messages were clear, precise and straight to the point. I take well to that, so it made my decision very easy.

Tuanzebe turned down the offer of a new deal at Portman Road to link up with the Clarets (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Obviously as a player first and foremost, he was a big player in the Premier League throughout his career really. As a manager, I think everything that I've heard about him so far has just been positive.

“Even from today, the staff around the place, everyone's only got positive things to say about him, so I'm just excited and delighted to see what's to come ahead.”

Tuanzebe was also keen to return to the North West, having come through the youth ranks at Manchester United.

“It's all part and parcel of it,” he added.

“You take whatever you can from previous experiences but here's a new chapter, something new. Obviously being back in the vicinity of Manchester is a nice bonus, but I'm just excited to continue the journey and improve as a player.

“Something I've always wanted to do as a player is always keep learning and not be too egotistical about it. Not thinking, ‘okay, now I'm at the top level of English football, I can't learn any more now’.

“I've been hearing a lot of positive things about this group, how they gel together and I'd love to be a part of that.”

