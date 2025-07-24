Burnley Women make Everton winger their first signing under new boss Matt Beard

Burnley Women have made Everton winger Mel Lawley their first signing under new boss Matt Beard.

The 31-year-old reunites with Beard, having played under him during her time at Liverpool.

Lawley, who joins on a season-long loan, has more than 100 Women’s Super League appearances to her name as well as 12 England caps.

“I’m really excited to be here,” she said of her move.

“I spoke to Beardy first and he outlined the challenge, and once I came to the facilities, I saw what Burnley’s about. It’s a family club with everybody together as one.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of helping the team push towards promotion and taking Burnley to where they should be.”

Lawley made her senior debut for Arsenal in a Champions League game against FC Bobruichanka in 2011.

Melissa Lawley has become Burnley Women's first summer signing. Picture: Burnley Women

After spending a year Bristol City Academy, she then joined Birmingham City and totalled seven goals in 66 appearances across four seasons.

Her next top-flight venture lasted three seasons at Manchester City, and it was during this time that Lawley earned her England caps.

After making her Lionesses debut as a replacement for Karen Carney in a friendly against France, Lawley netted her only England goal in a 2019 World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan.

Lawley joined Liverpool in 2019, where she worked with Beard for the first time. She was a regular feature in the Reds’ 2021/22 Championship winning side and completed a further two campaigns under Beard’s guidance.

She then crossed Stanley Park and joined Everton last summer.

Lawley becomes Burnley’s first summer signing ahead of the 2025/26 National League North campaign, which gets underway on Sunday, August 17.

