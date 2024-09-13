Maxime Esteve becomes latest Burnley man to commit long-term future to the club

Maxime Esteve has become the latest of Burnley’s star men to commit his long-term future to the club.

The defender has penned a new five-year contract with the Clarets, which will keep him at Turf Moor until 2029.

The news comes after both Josh Cullen and Luca Koleosho also agreed terms on fresh longer-term deals.

“I’m very happy, very proud and this club is very special and important to me,” Esteve said after signing his new contract.

“The welcome since coming here has been amazing. Everyone in the dressing room, staff, fans are so special to me.

“I felt at home very quickly, my wife and family are happy, so to sign this contract is very good.”

Esteve first made the move to Turf Moor on an initial loan deal from Montpellier back in January.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Maxime Esteve of Burnley with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The talented Frenchman came straight into Vincent Kompany’s side and went on to make 16 appearances during the second half of the season.

After his loan move was made permanent during the summer, Esteve has gone on to start in all four of Burnley’s Championship games so far this season.

The 22-year-old came off with a slight knock during Burnley’s last game, the 1-1 derby draw against Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break. But speaking yesterday head coach Scott Parker said the centre-back was “okay”.

Esteve will now be hoping to start once again as Burnley return from the break by making the trip to Elland Road to face promotion rivals Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.