Burnley's Jaidon Anthony opens up on 'unbelievable' Leeds United support ahead of Elland Road return

Jaidon Anthony has reflected on the “unbelievable” support he received from Leeds United ahead of his reunion with his former club.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old tragically lost his mother Donna in January in the midst of his season-long loan spell at Elland Road.

As a mark of respect, Leeds players wore black armbands during a game against Preston North End, while Anthony himself paid tribute a few days later by revealing a special message on his shirt after scoring against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 24-year-old remained an unused substitute during the game against PNE, Anthony still received rapturous applause from the Elland Road crowd every time he jogged down the touchline to warm up.

It’s that sort of support that will remain with the winger forever and means that, irrespective of his club loyalties, Leeds will always hold a special place in his heart.

“They were unbelievable with me to be honest,” Anthony said, speaking ahead of Burnley’s trip to Elland Road on Saturday. “Even now to this day, I get a lot of messages from them wishing me well.

“It was a really tough time, but they rallied around me. Not just the people in the club, but also the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Jaidon Anthony of Leeds United celebrates scoring his team's first goal whilst displaying a t-shirt reading 'rest in perfect peace mum' during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road on January 27, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“I’m still in contact with a lot of people from the club as well. It’s a special place for me and I have nothing but respect for them.

“What happened has probably changed my approach to a lot of things, not just football. The way I view things and the way I view life has probably changed. I’ve had to grow up quite fast, I’ve had a lot of help with that as well. It’s just something I’ve had to do, growing as a person.”

Anthony made 38 appearances during his loan spell from Bournemouth last season, scoring twice.

He’s also made a promising start to his Burnley loan, setting up Lyle Foster’s goal during the derby draw against Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his fondness for his former club, Anthony will be going all out for the three points on Saturday lunchtime.

“It’s an amazing club, a really big club and a big following,” he said. “Elland Road is a place where they create a real hostile environment for other teams, so hopefully we can nullify that as a team.

“It’s a great place to play and hopefully we can have a good day out there.

“This time I really want to beat them and hopefully Leeds are on the losing side, but like I say I’ve got nothing but respect for them.”