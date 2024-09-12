Burnley boss Scott Parker explains why Shurandy Sambo was initially omitted from squad list

Shurandy Sambo has been added to Burnley’s squad list after initially being left out, Scott Parker has confirmed.

The Dutchman’s exclusion came as a bit of a surprise given he had only signed for the club during the summer and had already made two appearances at the start of the season.

With a move never materialising, the 23-year-old has since been added back in and is available for selection moving forwards.

“Shu is in the squad list,” Parker confirmed.

“The reason why that wasn’t the case initially is because there was an opportunity that maybe Shu would have left the club to go and get some football and have a loan.

“That was a decision we were making but it didn’t materialise, partly from us in that sense. But at this present moment in time he’s in the squad and ready to hit the challenge of what we all face now.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Goncalo Guedes of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Shurandy Sambo of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on August 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The other player to be left off the list was Jordan Beyer, who remains a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the defender revealed he had been operated on for a second time to try and get to the bottom of the problem.

“It’s the hardest time for any professional footballer,” Parker said.

“Speaking just solely on Jordan and not looking beyond the other boys, because there’s some other challenges in that physio room, but Jordan has certainly had a tough time.

“He obviously got injured, came back and has really struggled with this knee. It looks we’ve got to the point of doing what needed doing and we’ve found that.

“The downside of that is he is going to spend some time on the sidelines now, sometimes a considerable time, but at least we’re moving in the right direction.

“He’s going to need to dig deep now. As I said, these are challenging times for any professional sportsmen but what I have seen is that Jordan has been through a lot already in this short time and I have no doubt he will come out of this a better player and a better person.”