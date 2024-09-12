Scott Parker issues injury update ahead of Leeds United test as Burnley dealt Manuel Benson blow

Burnley have been dealt another major injury blow with the news that Manuel Benson is potentially facing months on the sidelines.

The winger hobbled off the pitch during Burnley’s derby draw with Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break, having only come on as a substitute himself with 10 minutes to go.

Maxime Esteve was also forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring problem, but head coach Scott Parker has revealed his setback doesn’t look too serious.

For Benson, however, Parker admitted he’s suffered a “big” injury to his calf/achilles.

“Maxime is okay,” he said. “But Benny has got a bit of a big injury, so he won’t be around for a number of weeks, maybe months.

“That’s the big disappointment from the [Blackburn] game regarding Benny in that sense, having come on, but hopefully he can recover as quickly as possible but we won’t be seeing him for a little while.

“It’s his calf/his achilles. We’ve obviously scanned him and there’s obviously a problem there. He’s going to need time now to recover and get it right to re-boot him up and get him ready for when he’s fit.”

Manuel Benson applauds the fans before Burnley v Blackburn Rovers, 31st August 2024 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Clarets have a number of other injury concerns heading into Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Leeds United.

One doubt is Connor Roberts, who left the pitch holding his arm during Wales’ midweek Nations League game against Montenegro.

“Connor has just reported in today,” Parker added. “We’ve assessed him and it doesn’t seem as bad as we initially thought.

“He had an awareness and came out of the game pretty quickly. We were just trying to work out whether it was a general over fatigue and tiredness, but again we will re-assess tomorrow and give ourselves every opportunity for him to try and make Saturday.

“We will see over the next 24 hours how he comes out of that.”

Josh Cullen didn’t report for international duty with the Republic of Ireland having missed the Blackburn game with a knock.

Like Roberts, Burnley will also have to assess the midfielder before making a decision on his availability.

“We need to work out if this weekend comes a bit too early for him,” Parker conceded. “But he’s trained with us for two or three days and we’ll make a call probably tomorrow on that.”

While Mike Tresor is closing in on a return, the Clarets still have Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond sidelined.

Of the club’s longer-term absentees, Agyei is the closest to returning.

“Enock is back on the grass, he’s been training with us now for the last three or four days,” Parker said.

“He’s fit and well at this moment in time but he obviously still needs building up having been out for some time.

“Delcroix as well, he’s not training with us but he’s out on the grass.

“The other boys in the treatment room, the longer-term ones, like Nathan are on the grass and pushing forward but are still a little way away.”