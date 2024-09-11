Burnley's Jordan Beyer takes to social media to explain lengthy absence from action
The defender hasn’t made an appearance for Burnley since a defeat to Aston Villa at the end of December.
The 24-year-old had already been operated on in October 2023, going under the knife to rectify a serious meniscus injury.
Despite making an initial successful recovery, a complication was found – something Beyer described as “very unlikely post-surgery circumstances”.
Having been left out of Burnley’s squad list following the recent closure of the transfer window, Burnley fans started to speculate what was keeping the German out of action for so long.
Taking to social media to address those questions, Beyer wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a while since you last heard from me and I’ve been getting a lot of questions lately which I want to address.
“As you know, I’ve been out now for some time, so I just wanted to give you an update.
“I underwent small surgery last October on my meniscus and returned to play quickly without any incidents. I played for two months again until a very unlikely post-surgery circumstances occurred.
“The problem is fixable but took very long to be discovered, which was just unfortunate because it is so rare and gave me a really tough time mentally.
“Therefore I underwent a second surgery today which was very successful and should fix the problem but will keep me out until next year.
“I’m missing the game so much but I’m fighting to be back on the pitch as quickly as possible and can’t wait to celebrate with the team, club and you fans again.”
