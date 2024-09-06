Burnley's squad list published following closure of summer transfer window

Jordan Beyer and Shurandy Sambo have been left out of Burnley’s squad list following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All clubs in the EFL must submit a squad list of no more than 25 ‘senior’ players once the window closes. The Clarets have taken up 23 of the 25 spots.

Beyer’s exclusion won’t come as a huge surprise given he remains sidelined with a serious knee injury. The centre-back hasn’t played since December 2023 after picking up the setback during a game against Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sambo being left out, however, might raise eyebrows given he’s already made two appearances this season and was on the bench against Blackburn Rovers last week.

The Burnley Express understands Sambo had been expected to leave on loan at the time the squad list was being submitted.

Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix and Nathan Redmond, three others that are currently sidelined through injury, have been named in the squad.

Mike Tresor, who has yet to feature this season, is also included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Jordan Beyer of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A minimum of eight of the squad must be home grown. To be considered a home grown player, the individual must have been registered with any club affiliated to the FA or the FA of Wales for at least three seasons, or 36 months, prior to their 21st birthday.

Burnley have named 12 in total. These are: Jaidon Anthony, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Bashir Humphreys, Josh Laurent, Han-Noah Massengo, Nathan Redmond, Connor Roberts, Jay Rodriguez, Jeremy Sarmiento, James Trafford and Joe Worrall.

New signing Hannibal qualifies as an Under-21 player, so features alongside the likes of Luca Koleosho and Aaron Ramsey.

With two spots left free, the Clarets could potentially fill those spaces with the signings of free agents should they wish to do so.

Squad players

Jaidon Anthony (HG)

Manuel Benson

Josh Brownhill (HG)

Josh Cullen (HG)

Hannes Delcroix

Hjalmar Ekdal

Maxime Esteve

Zian Flemming

Lyle Foster

Etienne Green

Vaclav Hladky

Andreas Hountondji

Bashir Humphreys (HG)

Josh Laurent (HG)

Han-Noah Massengo (HG)

Lucas Pires

Nathan Redmond (HG)

Connor Roberts (HG)

Jay Rodriguez (HG)

Jeremy Sarmiento (HG)

James Trafford (HG)

Mike Tresor

Joe Worrall (HG)

Under 21 (selected players)

Enock Agyei

Owen Dodgson

CJ Egan-Riley

Luca Koleosho

Hannibal

Michael Mellon

Aaron Ramsey