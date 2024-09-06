Burnley's squad list published following closure of summer transfer window
All clubs in the EFL must submit a squad list of no more than 25 ‘senior’ players once the window closes. The Clarets have taken up 23 of the 25 spots.
Beyer’s exclusion won’t come as a huge surprise given he remains sidelined with a serious knee injury. The centre-back hasn’t played since December 2023 after picking up the setback during a game against Aston Villa.
Sambo being left out, however, might raise eyebrows given he’s already made two appearances this season and was on the bench against Blackburn Rovers last week.
The Burnley Express understands Sambo had been expected to leave on loan at the time the squad list was being submitted.
Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix and Nathan Redmond, three others that are currently sidelined through injury, have been named in the squad.
Mike Tresor, who has yet to feature this season, is also included.
A minimum of eight of the squad must be home grown. To be considered a home grown player, the individual must have been registered with any club affiliated to the FA or the FA of Wales for at least three seasons, or 36 months, prior to their 21st birthday.
Burnley have named 12 in total. These are: Jaidon Anthony, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Bashir Humphreys, Josh Laurent, Han-Noah Massengo, Nathan Redmond, Connor Roberts, Jay Rodriguez, Jeremy Sarmiento, James Trafford and Joe Worrall.
New signing Hannibal qualifies as an Under-21 player, so features alongside the likes of Luca Koleosho and Aaron Ramsey.
With two spots left free, the Clarets could potentially fill those spaces with the signings of free agents should they wish to do so.
Squad players
Jaidon Anthony (HG)
Manuel Benson
Josh Brownhill (HG)
Josh Cullen (HG)
Hannes Delcroix
Hjalmar Ekdal
Maxime Esteve
Zian Flemming
Lyle Foster
Etienne Green
Vaclav Hladky
Andreas Hountondji
Bashir Humphreys (HG)
Josh Laurent (HG)
Han-Noah Massengo (HG)
Lucas Pires
Nathan Redmond (HG)
Connor Roberts (HG)
Jay Rodriguez (HG)
Jeremy Sarmiento (HG)
James Trafford (HG)
Mike Tresor
Joe Worrall (HG)
Under 21 (selected players)
Enock Agyei
Owen Dodgson
CJ Egan-Riley
Luca Koleosho
Hannibal
Michael Mellon
Aaron Ramsey
