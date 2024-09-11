Burnley newboy John Egan reveals Sander Berge and Roy Keane link to shirt number

John Egan has revealed he gave a quick heads up to his former teammate Sander Berge that he was taking his number 16 shirt at Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the 31-year-old put pen to paper on a short-term contract until the end of the season after completing a successful trial period.

Egan, who played alongside Berge at Sheffield United, will wear the number 16 jersey this coming season, a shirt made famous by his fellow Cork man Roy Keane at Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I only had a few numbers to choose from as obviously most of the numbers were taken,” the centre-back explained to Clarets+.

“But I just told Sander I was taking his number and he was delighted to be fair, so number 16 is my number for this season.

“Roy Keane wore the number as well and he probably made the number famous.

“When you’re picking the number you just pick one, you don’t think too much about it but then it becomes attached to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Egan (left) and Sander Berge (right) played alongside each other at Bramall Lane. Picture: Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland international was let go by the Blades at the end of his contract having spent a number of months out with a serious achilles injury.

The defender last made a competitive appearance in September 2023 in a Premier League game against West Ham.

But Egan has proved his fitness with the Clarets, adding: "I’m ready to go. I’m looking forward to training and getting to work straight away.

"I’ve played against Burnley down the years and the atmosphere at Turf Moor has always been unbelievable. It’s an incredible fanbase, an incredible club and I’m delighted to be here.”