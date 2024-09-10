Burnley dealt injury scare ahead of Leeds United test as Josh Cullen provides recovery update

Burnley could be sweating over the fitness of Connor Roberts ahead of this weekend’s clash against Leeds United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side make the trip to Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime following their return from the two-week international break.

Roberts played the full 90 minutes for Wales during their goalless draw against Turkey last week in Craig Bellamy’s first game in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite starting again on Monday evening for the 2-1 win over Montenegro, the right-back was forced off in the 43rd minute through injury, with the 28-year-old holding his arm as he left the pitch.

Roberts will be desperately hoping the setback is nothing serious as he’ll be keen to take on Leeds at the weekend, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Elland Road.

While out of favour under Vincent Kompany, the full-back joined Daniel Farke’s side during the January window and ended up making 15 appearances for the Whites.

If Roberts isn’t fit to face his former side, CJ Egan-Riley could deputise at right-back having played there already this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 06: Connor Roberts of Wales reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B4 match between Wales and Türkiye at Cardiff City Stadium on September 06, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

But with two free spaces in their official EFL list, the Clarets could register him in time should they wish to do so.

Elsewhere, Josh Cullen will be hoping to be back fit after missing the draw against Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break, which also saw him left out of the Republic of Ireland’s squad.

Providing an update on his recovery after penning a new three-year contract, Cullen told Clarets+: “It’s been frustrating but thankfully I’m coming to the end of that period now and hopefully I will be back in action in the very near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxime Esteve and Manuel Benson also picked up knocks during the East Lancashire derby, while Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor have yet to feature this season.

Parker did say prior to the international break that Delcroix and Agyei were the two closest to returning from injury.