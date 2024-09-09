Josh Cullen commits long-term future to Burnley by signing another new contract

Josh Cullen has committed his long-term future to Burnley by signing a new contract.

The midfielder has penned a fresh three-year deal at Turf Moor, with his contract also including the option of a fourth.

Now in his third season with the Clarets following his move from Anderlecht in the summer of 2022, Cullen has made 80 appearances for the club to date.

“It’s always good to commit your future to the club - a club that in the two years I’ve been here has really felt like home,” Cullen said.

“I have a good relationship with everyone around the club and the fans. I feel happy here.

“I’m just eager now to get back to work this season and get the club back to where it belongs in the Premier League.”

Cullen only signed fresh terms last year following the club’s promotion to the Premier League, penning a three-year deal in August 2023.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Josh Cullen of Burnley acknowledges the fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

While Vincent Kompany was his manager back then, it’s now Scott Parker who is at the helm and it’s fair to say Cullen is enjoying life with the new man.

"It’s been great, a breath of fresh air around the place,” the 28-year-old added. “Fresh ideas and a fresh voice.

"I speak on behalf of all of the squad when I say everyone enjoys working with him. We’re really enjoying it and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Cullen missed Burnley’s 1-1 draw with rivals Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break with a slight knock, which meant he wasn’t called up by the Republic of Ireland.