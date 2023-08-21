Josh Cullen has become the latest Burnley player to commit his future to the club.

The 27-year-old has agreed a new three-year deal to keep him at Turf Moor until 2026.

It follows an impressive debut campaign with the Clarets, where he made 50 appearances in all competitions on Burnley’s way to the Championship title.

He was also recognised by winning the club’s player of the year and players’ player of the year awards after reuniting with Vincent Kompany, who also managed him during his time at Anderlecht.

“I’m really happy to extend my time here, especially off the back of last year which was a really successful year for the club,” Cullen told the club’s official website.

"I can’t wait to continue my career with Burnley.

“It will be great to get back to Turf Moor this weekend and be in front of the fans again and hopefully get our first three points on the board.”

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Josh Cullen of Burnley applauds fans following their sides victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Cullen is the third Burnley player this summer to put pen to paper on a new contract following similar deals for both Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson.

Zaroury put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, having also impressed in his first season with the club.

Like Benson, the 22-year-old played a leading role in Burnley’s Championship title win, making 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing four assists.

It came after the winger made the move to Turf Moor this time last year from Belgian side Charleroi for an undisclosed fee.

As for Benson, he was rewarded for his fine form during his impressive debut campaign with the club by penning a new four-year contract.

The wide man scored 13 goals last season as the Clarets stormed to the Championship title under Vincent Kompany.

This included the unforgettable winner at Ewood Park which secured the league title back in April.

Benson, who didn’t feature in pre-season, made 37 appearances in total last season after making the move to Turf Moor from Royal Antwerp last summer.