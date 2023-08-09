Burnley announce more good news on the eve of the new season as Manuel Benson pens new deal

Manuel Benson has joined teammate Anass Zaroury in committing his long-term future to Burnley.

The 26-year-old has been rewarded for his fine form during his impressive debut campaign with the club by penning a new four-year contract.

The wide man scored 13 goals last season as the Clarets claimed the Championship title under Vincent Kompany.

This included the unforgettable winner at Ewood Park which secured the league title back in April.

Benson, who didn’t feature in pre-season, made 37 appearances in total last season after making the move to Turf Moor from Royal Antwerp last summer.

The news comes as another major boost for the Clarets on the eve of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Only last week Zaroury put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, having also impressed in his first season with the club.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Manuel Benson of Burnley celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Burnley at AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 18, 2023 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Like Benson, the 22-year-old played a leading role in Burnley’s Championship title win, making 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing four assists.

It came after the winger made the move to Turf Moor this time last year from Belgian side Charleroi for an undisclosed fee.

Pinning down the club’s biggest assets is clearly a key feature for the Clarets, who also saw manager Vincent Kompany agree a new five-year contract back in May.

Burnley have already signed nine new players ahead of their return to the top flight, which gets underway when they host reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.