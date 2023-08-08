Sheffield United boss provides update on Burnley's interest in star man Sander Berge

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is undergoing a medical at Burnley according to his manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades boss has told talkSPORT his star man is on the verge of joining Vincent Kompany’s men on the eve of the new season.

Colleagues at our sister paper, the Sheffield Star, reported on Monday that Burnley’s reported interest was genuine.

Berge, a Norwegian midfielder, became Sheffield United’s record transfer signing in 2020 when he joined from Genk for a £22m fee.

However, the 25-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season and the Blades could be at risk of losing him for nothing this time next year if a new deal can’t be agreed.

It’s understood the South Yorkshire outfit don’t have an option to extend it by a further season, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club based overseas in January.

Berge has made 97 appearances for the Blades over the last three years, scoring 13 times.

OSLO, NORWAY - SEPTEMBER 04: Sander Berge of Norway during training session at Ullevaal Stadion on September 4, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)

He’s also been capped 36 times by his national side, scoring once, having also represented Norway all the way through the various youth levels.

Despite making nine signings already this summer, Kompany is keen to add further quality to his ranks during the final three weeks of the transfer window.

He recently told Sky Sports: “I think I’m like every manager at this moment in time in pre-season, I’m happy with the players I’ve got but I’m still looking to make sure we can improve the team. That’s what we’ve got to do at this moment in time.”

Kompany added: “We lost six players last season that we had on loan, so the story for us is maybe a little bit different to other clubs recruiting at this moment in time.

“We have to first bring players across to get to the level we had last season and then we have to add to that.

“That’s been the key emphasis of this transfer window.”