'Had to be convinced': Alan Pace & Vincent Kompany open up on Burnley documentary ahead of launch

Burnley chairman Alan Pace admits he had to be convinced to give the green light to the club’s upcoming documentary.

The documentary covers the sacking of Sean Dyche, relegation from the Premier League, Vincent Kompany’s appointment and Burnley’s Championship triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will air the day before the Clarets make their top flight return on Friday night, when they host reigning champions Manchester City in the division’s curtain raiser.

Opening up on the documentary, Pace revealed he had reservations about going ahead with the behind-the-scenes series.

"I would actually say that I had to be convinced about doing this," Pace said.

"I can tell you that we were brought several proposals before we bought the club and while we were actually looking to do something, I had never wanted to do this. I do not feel comfortable being on camera or doing something like this at this level.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Burnley owner and chairman Alan Pace during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we do have a very dear friend who is an adviser on media stuff and felt that (it was worth it) if for no other reason than (having) a nice home video we could look back on.”

During the documentary, there is a scene where Pace is met by some young fans who suggest he "was responsible" for the club's relegation.

“To have people come up to the directors’ box on their way out and almost charge at the directors’ box, and yell and scream and tell you to F-off and go die, I don’t think people are really ready for that. I know I wasn’t,” Pace added.

“Then walking down the street and people are waving at you with one of their five fingers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hardest part was being with family when people were telling us to go home. This is home.

“I think that was probably harder for the family than for me, but we made the conscious effort when that happened to leave after a while because it wasn’t a good environment.

“It is way, way better when things are going well. People are very respectful and kind. I would have to say that a number of those same people have come up to us and apologised, which I would never have expected or asked for. That has been amazing.”

Kompany is used to being followed by TV crews having been part of Manchester City’s All Or Nothing Amazon Prime documentary, which aired in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But like Pace, the Burnley boss had his own reservations about filming, especially his personal conversations with players.

“For the last six years I have been followed by some sort of camera,” he said.

“It was never to my own request but it's just been the case since the Amazon documentary with Man City up until now, so there has always been some sort of crew around. I don't notice them anymore.

“There is only one thing you do mind, and maybe I have a natural trigger for it because I have been around these cameras for a while now, but the only thing you do not want is to be disrespectful to a player who is giving you everything in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But at some point you might have to make a decision that goes against that player. In just a moment, that could be misunderstood and that would be a shame. Other than speaking about individuals and being disrespectful, I don't watch what I am saying.

“I think there comes a point when you need to get the work done and if the cameras are around, the cameras are around. They know that if they stitch you up, they won't be allowed to come and film again next season, so my main focus is on doing my job.”