A look back at Burnley’s opening day record ahead of Premier League opener against Manchester City

After a 12-month absence, Burnley will line up back among the elite this coming season following their promotion from the Championship.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Vincent Kompany led the Clarets to an unforgettable title win in his first season in charge, amassing 101 points along the way and losing just three times.

It’s brought about plenty of optimism among the fanbase ahead of the new campaign, which gets underway against reigning champions Manchester City on Friday night.

Ahead of the curtain raiser, the Burnley Express has taken a look back at Burnley’s recent record in opening day fixtures – and it’s fair to say it’s been a bit of a mixed bag.

Plenty will look back with fondness to this time last year, when Burnley put their recent relegation behind them to defeat Huddersfield Town 1-0, thanks to Ian Maatsen’s first-half strike.

Prior to that, the Clarets had lost their last two opening day fixtures to Leicester City and Brighton respectively.

The most memorable win must be the 3-2 victory against reigning champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which kicked off the 2017/18 campaign.

The Clarets made a winning start last season thanks to a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield TownThe Clarets made a winning start last season thanks to a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield Town
Sam Vokes netted a brace while Stephen Ward also got on the scoresheet, while Antonio Conte’s side ended the game with nine men following red cards to Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas.

Since the turn of the millennium, Burnley have won eight of their season openers, drawn six and lost nine.

Burnley’s opening day record

2000/01 - Bolton 1-1 Burnley (D)

2001/02 - Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Burnley (W)

2002/03 - Burnley 1-3 Brighton (L)

2003/04 - Burnley 2-3 Crystal Palace (L)

2004/05 - Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (D)

2005/06 - Crewe 2-1 Burnley (L)

2006/07 - Burnley 2-0 QPR (W)

2007/08 - Burnley 2-1 West Brom (W)

2008/09 - Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Burnley (L)

2009/10 - Stoke City 2-0 Burnley (L)

2010/11 - Burnley 1-0 Nottingham Forest (W)

2011/12 - Burnley 2-2 Watford (D)

2012/13 - Burnley 2-0 Bolton (W)

2013/14 - Burnley 1-1 Bolton (D)

2014/15 - Burnley 1-3 Chelsea (L)

2015/16 - Leeds 1-1 Burnley (D)

2016/17 - Burnley 0-1 Swansea (L)

2017/18 - Chelsea 2-3 Burnley (W)

2018/19 - Southampton 0-0 Burnley (D)

2019/20 - Burnley 3-0 Southampton (W)

2020/21 - Leicester City 4-2 Burnley (L)

2021/22 - Burnley 1-2 Brighton (L)

2022/23 - Huddersfield 0-1 Burnley (W)

